Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Evacuations

Bomb threat at US polling stations: lead to Russians?

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 02:51

Bomb threats have temporarily disrupted voting in the highly contested swing state of Georgia. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sees a lead to Russia.

0 Kommentare

The threats were directed at five to seven polling stations located in different districts of Georgia, Georgia's election director Brad Raffensperger revealed according to US media. 

(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)
(Bild: AP/The Associated Press)

Voting extended
A representative of the election authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, said that polling stations there were briefly closed while the threats were investigated. People in polling places were evacuated. The bomb threats eventually led to voting being extended, but only for the half hour that voting was not possible.

(Bild: AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA)
(Bild: AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA)

"In the interest of public safety, we always check, and we will continue to be very responsible when we hear about things like this," Raffensperger said.

The state's Republican interior secretary said the threats were sent from Russia, which the FBI confirmed.

"Multiple bomb threats"
According to the FBI, many of the bomb threats were apparently received in the form of emails from Russia. So far, however, none of them have been credible, explained FBI spokeswoman Savannah Syms. 

The FBI later added that it was also aware of other threats. "The FBI is aware of bomb threats against polling places in several states, many of which appear to have originated from Russian email domains," it said. 

The FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington to analyze potential threats to the election process around the clock.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf