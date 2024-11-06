Evacuations
Bomb threat at US polling stations: lead to Russians?
Bomb threats have temporarily disrupted voting in the highly contested swing state of Georgia. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sees a lead to Russia.
The threats were directed at five to seven polling stations located in different districts of Georgia, Georgia's election director Brad Raffensperger revealed according to US media.
Voting extended
A representative of the election authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, said that polling stations there were briefly closed while the threats were investigated. People in polling places were evacuated. The bomb threats eventually led to voting being extended, but only for the half hour that voting was not possible.
"In the interest of public safety, we always check, and we will continue to be very responsible when we hear about things like this," Raffensperger said.
The state's Republican interior secretary said the threats were sent from Russia, which the FBI confirmed.
"Multiple bomb threats"
According to the FBI, many of the bomb threats were apparently received in the form of emails from Russia. So far, however, none of them have been credible, explained FBI spokeswoman Savannah Syms.
The FBI later added that it was also aware of other threats. "The FBI is aware of bomb threats against polling places in several states, many of which appear to have originated from Russian email domains," it said.
The FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington to analyze potential threats to the election process around the clock.
