4.3 vs. 3.1 percent
Retail collective agreement: both sides come to terms
The second round of collective bargaining in the retail sector ended on Tuesday without a result. However, both sides came closer together. The employees are now demanding a salary increase of 4.3 percent (instead of the previous 4.8 percent), while the counteroffer is 3.1 percent (previously 2.8 percent).
The basis for negotiations is the rolling inflation rate of 3.8 percent. For retail employees, however, it is not just about more pay, but also more time off after a few years of service and other improvements. "The employers' offer of 3.1 percent without a single concession in the framework law is simply too low and very disappointing," said Veronika Arnost, chief negotiator for the GPA trade union.
Employers: "Reflect the situation"
"An industry collective agreement must reflect the economic situation in the industry. I would like to see more insight from the union as to what is and is not possible in times like these," said Rainer Trefelik from the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.
Negotiations will enter the next round on November 14. Last year, the process was tough and took a long time. There were protests from employees until after Christmas.
Collective bargaining negotiations are also currently underway for the approximately 55,000 employees in the railroad sector. The vida trade union is demanding a pay rise of 4.5 percent. The metalworkers have already completed the fall wage round. A two-year deal with an increase of 4.8 percent was concluded for this sector last year. There are exceptions for companies with high personnel costs and economic problems.
