Honda CB1000 Hornet: Power naked at a competitive price

Its 1000 cc engine comes from the original 185 hp 2017 Fireblade and has been adapted for use in the Hornet. Even in the standard version, it delivers 152 hp and 104 Nm at 9000 rpm. The CB1000 Hornet SP even achieves 157 hp and 107 Nm. All this at a weight of 211 or 212 kg ready to ride.