How do they do it?

Honda CB1000 Hornet: Power naked at a competitive price

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 20:21

Honda obviously wants to shake up the market for powerful naked bikes: The new CB1000 Hornet not only impresses with its design and remarkable technology, but above all with its extremely low price.

Its 1000 cc engine comes from the original 185 hp 2017 Fireblade and has been adapted for use in the Hornet. Even in the standard version, it delivers 152 hp and 104 Nm at 9000 rpm. The CB1000 Hornet SP even achieves 157 hp and 107 Nm. All this at a weight of 211 or 212 kg ready to ride.

Unlike its predecessor, the Honda CB1000R, the Hornet looks wiry and dynamic. LED twin headlights sit in a narrow, flat mask and give the streetfighter an aggressive look. The broad-shouldered but not bulky tank holds 17 liters. The new steel frame is 70 percent stiffer than on the CB1000R.

Three fixed plus two configurable riding modes, lean angle-dependent traction control and wheelie control as well as adjustable engine braking come as standard. Everything is operated via the five-inch TFT display and a four-way switch on the left-hand side of the handlebar - or by voice control.

The waist is slim and the riding position is comfortable even for taller riders. (Bild: Honda)
The waist is slim and the riding position is comfortable even for taller riders.
The SP also has an adjustable Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, a quickshifter as standard and Brembo Stylema brakes.

It will be available from dealers at the beginning of the year. The price list starts at 11,990 euros for the base model, the SP costs 13,990 euros.

For comparison: The predecessor CB1000R is currently offered at a special price of 14,290 euros (list: 15,890 euros), the comparable BMW S 1000 R is not available for less than 19,900 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

