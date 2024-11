Attempted murder investigation after horror drive in Vienna

Little daughter was sitting in a baby seat in the back seat

At the Wehlistraße/Friedrich-Hillegeist-Straße junction, the accused lost control of his car and crashed into a construction fence and several traffic bollards. A police car parked across the road and shots fired at the tires finally stopped him. The officers were astonished when they discovered the accused's wife in the passenger seat and his four-month-old daughter in the baby seat. His lawyer Christian Werner is convinced: "It was a crazy action, but certainly not attempted murder." MM