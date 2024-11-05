Mbappe, Vini and co.
Benzema: “That’s the problem with Real’s strikers”
In terms of player names, Real Madrid probably have the best attack in the world, yet Kylian Mbappe and co. have often fallen short of expectations of late. Karim Benzema wants to know the reason for this ...
Mbappe, who moved to the "royals" in the summer, is usually deployed as a center forward under coach Carlo Ancelotti, while Vinicius Junior plays on the left wing and Rodrygo on the right.
"For me, Mbappe is not a center forward," said Benzema, however, explaining the reason for his French compatriot's fluctuating performances in the line-up. "Whenever he plays as a nine in the national team, he's not good. It's not his position. The problem is that Vinicius, a boy who plays at the same level as him, plays on the left. That's why there's a problem. You can't play Vinicius as a nine or on the right, because he makes the difference on the left in every game."
"Mbappe has to forget the left side"
According to the former Real superstar and 2022 World Player of the Year, the Spanish champions have a problem: they don't have a real center forward. The Al-Ittihad pro can't imagine Vinicius changing his focus, so Mbappe will have to get used to his role. "He has to get it into his head that he is now a nine, he has to forget the left side. He has to rotate with Vinicius. He's very, very good when he plays on the left, but now he has to be very good elsewhere on the pitch," Benzema is convinced despite everything.
