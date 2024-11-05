Benzema: “That’s the problem with Real’s strikers”

"Mbappe has to forget the left side"

According to the former Real superstar and 2022 World Player of the Year, the Spanish champions have a problem: they don't have a real center forward. The Al-Ittihad pro can't imagine Vinicius changing his focus, so Mbappe will have to get used to his role. "He has to get it into his head that he is now a nine, he has to forget the left side. He has to rotate with Vinicius. He's very, very good when he plays on the left, but now he has to be very good elsewhere on the pitch," Benzema is convinced despite everything.