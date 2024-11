Derby referee reports! WAC now has three “defendants”

Penal senate meets on Thursday

And now Didi's "one-man" Manni Nastl and goalkeeping coach Mario Krassnitzer have been reported to the Bundesliga on Tuesday. Because Nastl is known to have come head to head with linesman Amar Rekik in the players' tunnel, but Krassnitzer was also involved. The penalty panel will meet tomorrow, Thursday, at 5pm. Whether Didi Kühbauer will be missing a trio remains to be seen.