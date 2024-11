Trump probably didn’t listen to Abba music

"The Winner Takes It All" is about losers

At the same time, the Swedish musician also finds all of this very funny. "'The Winner Takes It All' is about someone who has lost and is a loser," said Ulvaeus, referring to one of Abba's worldwide hits from 1980, which is about a woman who has lost her husband to another woman. So Trump could not have paid close attention to the lyrics, the Swede speculated with a smile.