Injured! Djokovic cancels participation in ATP Finals

Sinner, Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz have secured their places at the ATP Finals, which will take place in Turin from November 10 to 17. Following the withdrawal of Djokovic, who has been plagued by knee problems of late, Casper Ruud, Alex De Minaur and Andrej Rublev are expected to be the last three participants.