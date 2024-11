How cyber mercenaries spy on the secrets of the elite

The threads came together not far from Milan Cathedral. With a man who would never be suspected of being the head of a criminal organization: Carmine Gallo was revered as a "super cop" in the 1990s and made a name for himself investigating the Calabrian mafia, the 'Ndrangheta. Now he is accused of being part of a criminal gang - as managing director of the private detective agency Equalize, which belongs to a rich Milanese businessman with political ambitions and apparently compiled secret dossiers on tens of thousands of Italians for years. It was material with the potential for a "coup", warned Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. The clients: diverse, from jealous spouses to nebulous mafiosi and entrepreneurs to foreign intelligence services. The methods: Hacking, bribes and blackmail. Krone+ shows you the hidden world of private cyber mercenaries - which also exist in Austria.