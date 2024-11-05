Vorteilswelt
"She's spectacular"

Affleck raves about Jennifer Lopez after marriage break-up

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 08:52

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on Jennifer Lopez. But what he has to say about his still-wife may surprise some fans.

Just two years after saying yes, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this summer. But anyone who thinks the actor is sorry for his wife is mistaken.

Affleck has now surprised everyone by raving about the singer and actress.

"Jennifer is spectacular"
In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", Affleck spoke about the film "Unstoppable", in which he worked alongside Matt Damon as a producer, while J.Lo can be seen in the leading role.

Ben Affleck has now broken his silence about Jennifer Lopez and praised the actress to the skies. (Bild: APA/AFP/Michael Tran)
Ben Affleck has now broken his silence about Jennifer Lopez and praised the actress to the skies.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Michael Tran)

And although Affleck skipped the premiere of the film a few weeks ago - according to rumors, to avoid a run-in with his ex - the actor has now said of his ex: "Jennifer is spectacular!"

Speaks of himself and Lopez as "we"
And in addition to further praise for his still-wife, Affleck also made people sit up and take notice with something else. Because it is apparently not unusual for the Hollywood star to continue referring to himself and Lopez as "we".

In the interview, he explained quite naturally that "Unstoppable" is "another movie we're really proud of".

Lopez opened up about marriage breakdown
Jennifer Lopez spoke openly about her divorce from Ben Affleck a few weeks ago and revealed that the split from Ben Affleck "almost knocked her over". "It was like I'd been hit over the head with a fucking sledgehammer - or like a house had fallen on me."

