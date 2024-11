Residential building on fire: several fire brigades deployed

A total of three volunteer fire departments (Kirschentheuer, Köttmannsdorf and Ferlach) were alerted shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday because the roof truss of a residential building had caught fire. "When we arrived at the scene, the attic was already fully engulfed in flames. The extinguishing work is proving difficult," said the emergency services, who even had to enter the building with heavy breathing protection.