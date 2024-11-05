Styrian distillery
Fine Styrian spirits as Charlie Chaplin’s legacy
A distillery in St. Martin im Sulmtal is launching award-winning spirits together with the legendary filmmaker's grandchildren.
It all started with a garage. "We wanted to do something with fruit and put a still in the great-aunt's 15 square meter garage," explains Carmen Krauss. This resulted in five brandies, which she and her husband, Werner Krauss, submitted to the Styrian regional tasting. And suddenly they were holding three gold and two silver medals in their hands.
From 100-liter kettle to international success
It was the start of a run of success that has continued ever since and has now led to a very special collaboration: Kiera and Spencer Chaplin, two grandchildren of the world-famous filmmaker, launched a product range together with the Krauss distillery just two weeks ago. "Kiera's PR manager simply called us and gave us the idea," says Krauss. What she was particularly pleased about: "The Chaplin family had no airs and graces at all."
The aperitif, vodka and whiskey are now available to buy from the farm, online and in well-stocked supermarkets. They have already received prestigious awards for this too: At the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, the aperitif won gold and the vodka platinum.
"Of course, we can no longer keep up with today's demand with our 100-liter kettle in the garage." Together with four employees, the distillery has now moved to St. Martin in Sulmtal, where whiskey, rum, vermouth, brandies, liqueur and gin are produced on 1400 square meters of production space. The latter is another hobbyhorse of the Krauss family. "Our classic gin has already won nine double gold awards worldwide," says the managing director.
Favorite drink is whiskey
Her husband's favorite drink, however, is whiskey. His last project was a whiskey made from grain smoked with peat from the Koralpe. "Above all, we always enjoy inventing something new," says Krauss. The two were also inventors when it came to gin.
In 2014, they brought it to Styria for the first time - even before it stormed the global market. Their career change turned into a full-time job, but the kettle is still in the garage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.