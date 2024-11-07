Mira Lu Kovacs: Intimate between fear and hope

Confrontation leads to a solution

Kovacs has no interest in crossing boundaries or hurting others or himself. However, with intimate lyrics in a musically intimate corset, deeper approaches are sometimes unavoidable. "I set the boundaries more and more intuitively. I'm now a confrontational person because I think that's better than playing around. That only steals time and, as a result, joy from our lives. If there's a disagreement, we have a quick word. Maybe it gets loud for a moment, maybe even unpleasant, but then it's over. You can use it to solve problems. Actually, seeking confrontation is quite a proof of love, because you suggest to the other person that he or she is worth the effort. You take the hard road and not the short one." Kovacs has gained self-confidence, not least through her varied role as a decision-maker on the musical stage. "I like working and living with people who are open to debate. Something like this always happens out of a desire to make things better for everyone and not because I'm malicious."