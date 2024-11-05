Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rinks and prices

The ice skating season starts in Vienna

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 06:00

Get your shoes out of the cellar and onto the slippery floor. The ice skating season finally starts next weekend. An overview of the best places and admission prices.  

0 Kommentare

The offer for fans of the smooth parquet is bigger than in previous years.

  • Engelmann artificial ice rink (17th district): fine skating fun above the rooftops of Vienna from November 8. The day ticket for adults costs 9.50 (weekdays) or 10.50 euros (weekends). Pensioners pay 7.50 euros. Children (3 to 5 years) 4 or 4.50 euros (weekends) and teenagers (6 to 17) 7.50 or 8 euros.
  • Vienna Ice Skating Club (3rd district): the classic at Heumarkt. The gates open on November 9. Admission for adults 10.50 (weekdays) or 11.50 euros (weekends). Seniors 8.50 or 9.50 euros. Children 3 or 3.50 euros, teenagers 8 or 8.50 euros.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
  • Ice rink south (10th district): Depending on the weather, the outdoor rink is scheduled to start on November 9. Ice skating is already possible indoors. Admission: 9 euros (weekdays) or 10 euros (weekends). Children 3.50 or 4 euros. Teenagers (7 to 17 years) 7 or 7.50 euros. Pensioners (Monday to Friday) 7 euros.
  • Stadthalle (15th district): Ice skating is possible all year round. Different opening hours and prices apply from the end of October. Day ticket for adults 9 (weekdays) or 10 euros. Pensioners (Monday to Friday) 7 euros. Children 3.50 or 4 euros. Teenagers 7 or 7.50 euros.
  • Kagran Ice Sports Center (22nd district): Draw curves where the Capitals play. Public ice skating from November 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 1 pm to 6 pm. Senior skating from November 7 on Thursdays from 9 am to 12 pm. Tickets: 9 euros (weekdays) and 10 euros (weekends). Pensioners 6 or 7 euros. Children 3 or 4 euros. Teenagers: 6 or 7 euros.

At Christmas markets, fun is also the order of the day.

  • Ice dream at the Christmas market Rathausplatz (1st district): Glide romantically through the city park next to the Christmas tree and punch huts from November 15. Ice skate rental and lockers on site. The prices are the same as last year. Adults 10 euros, young people 7 euros, pensioners 7.60 euros. Those who book tickets online receive a 10 percent discount!
Idyllic Viennese ice dream on Rathausplatz (archive photo). (Bild: stadtwienmarketing Christian Jobst)
Idyllic Viennese ice dream on Rathausplatz (archive photo).
(Bild: stadtwienmarketing Christian Jobst)
  • Schönbrunn, Court of Honor: (13th district): For the first time, there is a small square here as part of the Christmas market: opening on November 8. The prices are staggered. Children (up to 14) ride for free from 10 am to 2 pm. From 2 p.m.: children 3 euros. Over 15s from 10 am: 6 euros.
  • Lugner City On Ice: (15th district) 100 square meters in the shopping center from 15 November. Only for children up to the age of 12. Use is free of charge.

Beware of natural ice rinks: The Old Danube is the most popular. Even when it is frozen over, the ice can be deceptively thin (danger to life!). Only go up there if the city has officially cleared these areas. However, this is rarely the case. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf