Rinks and prices
The ice skating season starts in Vienna
Get your shoes out of the cellar and onto the slippery floor. The ice skating season finally starts next weekend. An overview of the best places and admission prices.
The offer for fans of the smooth parquet is bigger than in previous years.
- Engelmann artificial ice rink (17th district): fine skating fun above the rooftops of Vienna from November 8. The day ticket for adults costs 9.50 (weekdays) or 10.50 euros (weekends). Pensioners pay 7.50 euros. Children (3 to 5 years) 4 or 4.50 euros (weekends) and teenagers (6 to 17) 7.50 or 8 euros.
- Vienna Ice Skating Club (3rd district): the classic at Heumarkt. The gates open on November 9. Admission for adults 10.50 (weekdays) or 11.50 euros (weekends). Seniors 8.50 or 9.50 euros. Children 3 or 3.50 euros, teenagers 8 or 8.50 euros.
- Ice rink south (10th district): Depending on the weather, the outdoor rink is scheduled to start on November 9. Ice skating is already possible indoors. Admission: 9 euros (weekdays) or 10 euros (weekends). Children 3.50 or 4 euros. Teenagers (7 to 17 years) 7 or 7.50 euros. Pensioners (Monday to Friday) 7 euros.
- Stadthalle (15th district): Ice skating is possible all year round. Different opening hours and prices apply from the end of October. Day ticket for adults 9 (weekdays) or 10 euros. Pensioners (Monday to Friday) 7 euros. Children 3.50 or 4 euros. Teenagers 7 or 7.50 euros.
- Kagran Ice Sports Center (22nd district): Draw curves where the Capitals play. Public ice skating from November 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 1 pm to 6 pm. Senior skating from November 7 on Thursdays from 9 am to 12 pm. Tickets: 9 euros (weekdays) and 10 euros (weekends). Pensioners 6 or 7 euros. Children 3 or 4 euros. Teenagers: 6 or 7 euros.
At Christmas markets, fun is also the order of the day.
- Ice dream at the Christmas market Rathausplatz (1st district): Glide romantically through the city park next to the Christmas tree and punch huts from November 15. Ice skate rental and lockers on site. The prices are the same as last year. Adults 10 euros, young people 7 euros, pensioners 7.60 euros. Those who book tickets online receive a 10 percent discount!
- Schönbrunn, Court of Honor: (13th district): For the first time, there is a small square here as part of the Christmas market: opening on November 8. The prices are staggered. Children (up to 14) ride for free from 10 am to 2 pm. From 2 p.m.: children 3 euros. Over 15s from 10 am: 6 euros.
- Lugner City On Ice: (15th district) 100 square meters in the shopping center from 15 November. Only for children up to the age of 12. Use is free of charge.
Beware of natural ice rinks: The Old Danube is the most popular. Even when it is frozen over, the ice can be deceptively thin (danger to life!). Only go up there if the city has officially cleared these areas. However, this is rarely the case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrowAbspielen
closeSchließen
expand_moreAufklappen
Loading...
replay_10Vorige 10 Sekunden
skip_previousZum Vorigen Wechseln
play_arrowAbspielen
skip_nextZum Nächsten Wechseln
forward_10Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.