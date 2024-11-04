Nepp: “Asylum seekers get uncontrolled money”

Vienna's FPÖ leader Nepp demands that social benefits such as the minimum income should only be paid out to Austrian citizens in future. He is certain that asylum seekers specifically choose countries such as Austria and Vienna because they can get money more quickly here. "I don't believe that an Afghan or Syrian comes to Vienna to listen to the symphony orchestra at the Musikverein. People want to come here and get 1100 euros for one person, 1800 euros for two and up to 5000 euros for children. In Syria, you can feed entire villages with that money." It is unacceptable that we still have to feed some large families from Afghanistan with our tax money, Nepp continued.