Dominik Nepp (FPÖ):
Nepp: “Asylum seekers get uncontrolled money”
Vienna's FPÖ chairman Dominik Nepp didn't mince his words in the krone.tv live talk. "Asylum seekers are getting uncontrolled money in Vienna!" ÖVP and SPÖ are "doomed to find each other" in the exploratory talks.
Vienna's FPÖ leader Nepp demands that social benefits such as the minimum income should only be paid out to Austrian citizens in future. He is certain that asylum seekers specifically choose countries such as Austria and Vienna because they can get money more quickly here. "I don't believe that an Afghan or Syrian comes to Vienna to listen to the symphony orchestra at the Musikverein. People want to come here and get 1100 euros for one person, 1800 euros for two and up to 5000 euros for children. In Syria, you can feed entire villages with that money." It is unacceptable that we still have to feed some large families from Afghanistan with our tax money, Nepp continued.
"The mountain of debt in Vienna continues to grow"
The fact that the minimum income in Vienna is breaking new records and that the planned budget is not enough is another bitter pill that the Viennese have to swallow. "Mayor Michael Ludwig is also increasing the fees. Everything is getting more expensive, from parking tickets to open-air swimming pools, sewer, sewage and waste disposal charges. The costs continue to explode and the mountain of debt in Vienna continues to pile up." Money that would be better spent elsewhere, argues Nepp. "For our healthcare or education system, for example."
Nehammer and Babler "doomed to find each other"
As far as the current exploratory talks are concerned, Nepp believes that an ÖVP-SPÖ coalition must work for the party leaders concerned, Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler. "Karl Nehammer wants to sit in a chancellor's post. Andreas Babler, who is under constant fire from his own party, can only strengthen his own position if he is part of the government. The two are doomed to find each other and put together a government program."
Watch the whole talk with Dominik Nepp in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.