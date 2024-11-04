Everything that is examined during an autopsy

Found dead in the forest

In the case of Roland Drexler, it is hoped that the autopsy will provide information about the time of death. It is known that the body of the double murderer was found by emergency services in a forest on Saturday afternoon, but the 56-year-old had been on the run since Monday. It is therefore interesting for the investigators to know when Roland Drexler died. This may make it easier and quicker to reconstruct the days after the crime.