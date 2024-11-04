Video circulates on the net
Vienna: Trio allegedly set girl’s hair on fire
A group of girls in Vienna are accused of beating and severely threatening a twelve-year-old girl in Meidling at the end of October. As confirmed by the police, they are now being investigated on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, damage to property and making dangerous threats. The victim's hair is also said to have been set on fire!
Three girls aged between 13 and 14 are said to have ambushed the twelve-year-old on October 25. The trio allegedly dragged the victim onto the roof of a residential building in Zeleborgasse at midday and then threatened to push her off the roof.
The victim's eyelashes were torn out
A short time later, the three girls allegedly forced the twelve-year-old into a garage in Rauchgasse. There they allegedly set fire to the victim's hair and tore out her eyelashes. She also had to endure punches and kicks. A knife was also used - she is said to have been injured on the thumb with it.
Video of abuse online
The child was taken to a hospital in Vienna with bruises, a cut and injuries to her stomach and head. The police reported at least one investigation into "attempted grievous bodily harm". A video of the abuse is also said to be circulating on social media.
Further threats despite complaint
The girl concerned is said to have been intimidated into not telling her family about the attack. In return, the twelve-year-old had to speak into a cell phone camera and "swear on Allah". Despite the report being made, the girl is said to have received further threats via social media.
According to the police, two of the three suspects have been identified, but the 13- and 14-year-olds have yet to be questioned.
