Coach's collar bursts
Mourinho rant: “… then I wouldn’t have come”
"The Special One" has struck again! In a memorable rant, Jose Mourinho took the refereeing system in Turkey to task. If the Fenerbahce officials had told him "the whole truth, I wouldn't have come".
Fenerbahce Istanbul beat Trabzonspor 3:2 in a thrilling match. After Sofyan Amrabat's late winner (90.+11), there was no stopping Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese star coach got stuck while celebrating and fell to the pitch.
But that wasn't the only scene that went viral on Sunday evening. After the game, Mourinho took the video referee Atilla Karaoglan, whom he even described as the "man of the match", to task. He had awarded Trabzonspor two penalties.
"We didn't see him, but he was the referee. The actual referee (editor's note: Oguzhan Cakir) was just a little guy running around on the pitch," Mourinho told beIN SPORTS. "For the sake of all Fenerbahce fans, I say we don't want him at our games anymore!"
"We are playing against the system"
And Mourinho already seems to regret his move to Turkey. "I blame the people at Fenerbahce who brought me here. They only told me half the truth. If they had told me the whole truth, I wouldn't have come," said the 61-year-old.
From Mourinho's point of view, Fenerbahce "not only play against good teams with a lot of good players, but also against the system. That's the most difficult thing. Today we played against a good opponent, a heated atmosphere, the VAR and the system."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.