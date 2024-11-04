James van der Beek
‘Dawson’s Creek’ star has been diagnosed with bowel cancer
James van der Beek shares shocking news with his fans. The star of the 90s cult series "Dawson's Creek" has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Speaking to People magazine, the 47-year-old explained: "I've been dealing with this diagnosis privately and taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
"I feel good"
However, the father of six was also upbeat. "There is reason to be optimistic and I feel good," he continued, revealing that he is also continuing to work.
The former series star also made his cancer diagnosis public on Instagram. He wanted to talk about it on his "own terms", van der Beek admitted there. "There is no script for how to announce these things", but he had planned the conversation with the celebrity magazine "to raise awareness and tell my story in my own way".
Wanted to get ahead of the big reveal
In the end, he had to do this sooner than planned, as he was informed "that a tabloid newspaper would be reporting the news".
He has been "dealing with it privately, getting treatment and looking after my general health with more focus than ever before", he continued in his post. He is doing well and feels strong, van der Beek also emphasized on Instagram.
He also said he wanted to apologize to friends and family who had heard the terrible news from the media and not from him personally. "I apologize to all the people in my life who I wanted to tell myself. None of this process happened in my preferred time frame..."
Thanks for support
In any case, he said he was touched by the many positive messages. "Please know that my family and I appreciate all the love and support."
The Hollywood star, who rose to fame with the teen series "Dawson's Creek", has already had to cope with a few strokes of fate in the past. His wife Kimberly, to whom van der Beek has been married since 2010, suffered a miscarriage in 2019 and 2020. The couple have six children together: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.