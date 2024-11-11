Goodbye to the common cold
Wait and see and drink tea?
The cold season is just around the corner and with it the annual cold season. Fever, aches and pains and a blocked nose - symptoms that can disrupt our everyday lives during the cold months. But don't worry! With a few simple measures, you can strengthen your immune system and alleviate the symptoms of a cold.
Prevention is the best protection
To prevent a cold, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables provides your body with important vitamins and minerals. Regular exercise in the fresh air not only promotes blood circulation, but also helps to reduce stress - another factor that can weaken the immune system. Also make sure you drink enough. Warm teas with ginger or honey can not only be beneficial, but also support the immune system.
Alleviate symptoms and get fit again quickly
If you do catch a cold, there are numerous household remedies that can help. Inhalations use steam to clear your airways and make it easier to cough and blow your nose. You should also allow yourself sufficient rest and sleep, as your body needs this time to regenerate. If you feel tired, it is important to listen to your body and give it the rest it needs.
Annoying cold symptoms?
Ibucomp® from Genericon is the effective, over-the-counter answer to classic cold symptoms and combines the proven active ingredients ibuprofen and pseudoephedrine in one film-coated tablet. Ibuprofen has a pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic effect. Pseudoephedrine relieves nasal congestion and sinus congestion. Breathe easy again with Ibucomp®!
Available from your trusted pharmacy - for a pain-free life, even in the cold season!
The instructions for use, doctor or pharmacist can provide information on the effects and possible undesirable effects.
