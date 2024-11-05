Nits: “The band turned into a serious job”

You have always lived in Amsterdam, but because of your profession you are a constantly traveling nomad. To what extent does this life inspire your art and the inspiration for it?

That's the beauty of the job. We started traveling the world at the beginning of the 80s. We still saw Berlin with the Wall and were often on the road in the GDR. Then the Wall came down and the world changed. Berlin anyway. The city was no longer like it used to be, it felt like we were somewhere completely different. But it's a bit like that everywhere - even in Vienna or Paris. When I walk around Vienna, I still find the corners that I loved in the 80s, but many things are completely different. We played in Helsinki for the first time in 1982 and the city still felt like Russia. After 7 pm, the bridges were folded up and you couldn't do anything anymore. There was no youth culture and we couldn't get into the few discos. Today, the city has nothing to do with back then. All these experiences inevitably find their way into the music. It's hard to explain, but when I write songs, reflections from my life and my past always flow into them. There is the past and there is the present. Maybe it has to do with age and increasing experience. It's a nice bouquet of experiences.