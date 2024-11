Haslauer slams the political door on minister

Time of handover is still open

"This is a motivation for me. Unity within the party is important," says Schnöll. There could be another reason why the party is demonstratively backing the crown prince and state vice-chairman. If the referendum on the Salzburg mobility solution turns out to be negative, this will also tarnish Schnöll's image. After all, it is one of the most important projects of his political career. However, it is still unclear exactly when the handover at the top of the state will take place. Autumn 2025 is considered likely, by which time the black-blue state government would have half its legislative term behind it.