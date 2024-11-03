Curious Stroll action
Penalty for Norris? Chaos without end in Brazil
This race weekend has all kinds of oddities and mishaps to offer. So it is hardly surprising that the start of the main race did not go off without a hitch. Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll got stuck in the gravel on the formation lap. And McLaren driver Lando Norris is threatened with a penalty. A decision will only be made after the race.
Before the start of the race, everyone was eagerly awaiting the weather forecast. It was supposed to start raining during the Grand Prix. But at least the start should still take place in the dry - should ...
Because, of course, the start in Brazil did not go according to plan on this wild Formula 1 weekend. Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll flies off the track on the formation lap. The Canadian spun in turn 4 and eventually got stuck in the gravel.
Confusion then reigned. The start was aborted and postponed by a few minutes. In any case, the race was over prematurely for Stroll. The other drivers returned to their starting positions.
Decision not yet made
And then there was an incident that could earn Norris a severe penalty. The McLaren driver had set off again without permission. However, the drivers behind him did the same, but the race stewards are taking a closer look at the situation. Norris could still be penalized for this.
But the race was finally started at the second attempt. There was no decision on Norris at the time; it would only be made after the race. Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls), George Russell (Mercedes) and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) will also have to go to the stewards after the race.
Meanwhile, light rain had already started to fall at the beginning of the race. Meanwhile, Oliver Bearman in the Haas was handed a ten-second penalty after clashing with Williams driver Franco Colapinto.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
