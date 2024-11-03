Hitler mug sold
Automatically saved draft
An undercover investigator was the undoing of a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. The duo wanted to sell a machine gun with ammunition and several Nazi memorabilia to the police officer for around 20,000 euros. Today, Monday, they will have to answer for this in court.
Two defendants - a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman - will have to answer for National Socialist reactivation today, Monday, at Ried Regional Court. Among other things, the man is said to have told an acquaintance that "no Jews were gassed during the Second World War as this was not technically possible".
Devotional objects for 20,000 euros
Together, the duo is also said to have tried to sell numerous Nazi devotional objects for around 20,000 euros. Unfortunately for the couple, however, the supposed buyer was actually not interested in the items at all, but was an undercover investigator.
Nazi uniform offered
The two defendants allegedly offered the police officer a jug with an Adolf Hitler image, a belt buckle with a Reich eagle and swastika, a piece of barbed wire, a black steel helmet, a swastika flag, a Nazi uniform and two Nazi slogans. But the two also had something to offer apart from the illegal brown relics.
Up to ten years in prison
They are also said to have been in possession of a fully automatic machine gun including ammunition and also wanted to sell this to the investigator for 3,000 euros. Today, the jury must examine the offense under the Weapons Act and the crime under the Prohibition Act. Both face a prison sentence of one to ten years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.