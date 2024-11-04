Golden fall brings plenty of sunshine to Carinthia

Record temperatures in the mountains

Last weekend there was a record in the mountains: "On the Sonnblick/Hohen Tauern there was a high of 7 degrees during the day. Not since temperature records began has such a high value been measured at this weather station. The night was also the warmest for 150 years at just under 4 degrees," says the meteorologist. Salmi is still a little cautious with the forecasts for the winter: "Initial trends suggest a dry winter. However, due to climate change, the winter is likely to be mild."