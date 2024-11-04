Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With record temperatures

Golden fall brings plenty of sunshine to Carinthia

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 06:01

The down jacket can still stay in the closet - the coming week will continue to be too mild for the time of year. New record temperatures have even been measured in the local mountains.

0 Kommentare

Making chestnut animals and leaf necklaces: The "golden fall" is showing its best side next week. "The above-average temperatures will continue", promises meteorologist Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service. In typical autumnal fashion, the sun will let the colorful leaves of the trees shine - a little fresher than last week, but it will still be a touch too mild, with temperatures around 10 degrees expected. In the morning hours, however, there may be light frost in isolated parts of Carinthia. 

Kärnten
Symbol bedeckt
4° / 11°
10 km/h
00:42 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
6° / 13°
6 km/h
08:17 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 11°
7 km/h
06:37 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 12°
5 km/h
03:56 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 12°
7 km/h
07:35 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 10°
7 km/h
08:24 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-1° / 12°
6 km/h
09:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 11°
7 km/h
06:53 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 9°
8 km/h
05:07 h
10 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 8°
7 km/h
06:04 h
45 %
Friesach
Symbol bedeckt
5° / 11°
8 km/h
01:22 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 14°
4 km/h
07:46 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 12°
5 km/h
04:20 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 13°
5 km/h
03:34 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 13°
4 km/h
06:01 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 11°
5 km/h
05:22 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
0° / 12°
5 km/h
07:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 11°
5 km/h
08:50 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 9°
5 km/h
03:55 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 8°
5 km/h
03:33 h
40 %
Hermagor
Symbol bedeckt
6° / 11°
6 km/h
00:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
6° / 12°
5 km/h
05:47 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 10°
4 km/h
04:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 11°
4 km/h
02:50 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 10°
4 km/h
03:40 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 9°
4 km/h
03:53 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 11°
4 km/h
04:51 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 9°
5 km/h
04:38 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 7°
5 km/h
01:39 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 8°
5 km/h
02:53 h
45 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol bedeckt
5° / 12°
4 km/h
01:45 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 13°
3 km/h
07:55 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 11°
3 km/h
05:49 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 13°
3 km/h
03:40 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
2° / 12°
2 km/h
06:38 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
2° / 10°
3 km/h
07:13 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
0° / 12°
3 km/h
07:31 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 10°
3 km/h
07:07 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 8°
3 km/h
05:03 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 7°
3 km/h
02:45 h
40 %
Spittal
Symbol bedeckt
6° / 12°
6 km/h
00:23 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
5° / 13°
4 km/h
07:17 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 11°
5 km/h
03:56 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 12°
4 km/h
03:17 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 12°
4 km/h
06:22 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 10°
4 km/h
05:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
0° / 11°
4 km/h
08:21 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 11°
6 km/h
08:26 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 7°
6 km/h
01:40 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 7°
5 km/h
02:39 h
40 %
Villach
Symbol bedeckt
7° / 11°
7 km/h
00:11 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
5° / 13°
2 km/h
08:26 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 11°
4 km/h
07:28 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 12°
2 km/h
03:53 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 12°
4 km/h
07:24 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 10°
3 km/h
08:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-1° / 12°
3 km/h
09:18 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 11°
4 km/h
06:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 9°
4 km/h
03:29 h
10 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 8°
3 km/h
06:17 h
45 %
Wolfsberg
Wetterdaten:

No precipitation and many hours of sunshine
In Lower Carinthia, especially in the Klagenfurt basin, fog is still a big issue, but the gray in gray should clear by noon. In Upper Carinthia, don't forget your sunglasses - it will be bright and beautiful, with no chance of rain. The weather will also be at its best at the weekend - with minor exceptions in the Klagenfurt basin - you're never too old to run wild through a pile of leaves. 

Record temperatures in the mountains
Last weekend there was a record in the mountains: "On the Sonnblick/Hohen Tauern there was a high of 7 degrees during the day. Not since temperature records began has such a high value been measured at this weather station. The night was also the warmest for 150 years at just under 4 degrees," says the meteorologist. Salmi is still a little cautious with the forecasts for the winter: "Initial trends suggest a dry winter. However, due to climate change, the winter is likely to be mild." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf