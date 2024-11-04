With record temperatures
Golden fall brings plenty of sunshine to Carinthia
The down jacket can still stay in the closet - the coming week will continue to be too mild for the time of year. New record temperatures have even been measured in the local mountains.
Making chestnut animals and leaf necklaces: The "golden fall" is showing its best side next week. "The above-average temperatures will continue", promises meteorologist Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service. In typical autumnal fashion, the sun will let the colorful leaves of the trees shine - a little fresher than last week, but it will still be a touch too mild, with temperatures around 10 degrees expected. In the morning hours, however, there may be light frost in isolated parts of Carinthia.
No precipitation and many hours of sunshine
In Lower Carinthia, especially in the Klagenfurt basin, fog is still a big issue, but the gray in gray should clear by noon. In Upper Carinthia, don't forget your sunglasses - it will be bright and beautiful, with no chance of rain. The weather will also be at its best at the weekend - with minor exceptions in the Klagenfurt basin - you're never too old to run wild through a pile of leaves.
Record temperatures in the mountains
Last weekend there was a record in the mountains: "On the Sonnblick/Hohen Tauern there was a high of 7 degrees during the day. Not since temperature records began has such a high value been measured at this weather station. The night was also the warmest for 150 years at just under 4 degrees," says the meteorologist. Salmi is still a little cautious with the forecasts for the winter: "Initial trends suggest a dry winter. However, due to climate change, the winter is likely to be mild."
