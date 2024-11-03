State helps tradition
Promotion campaign: Old crafts should not die
The province of Tyrol is initiating a promotion campaign for old crafts. The aim is to preserve tradition in family businesses. A corresponding application form is available online.
There are around 400 businesses in Tyrol that can be classified as "old crafts". These include shoemakers, milliners and watchmakers with their special skills.
They preserve techniques and skills that have been passed down through generations.
In order to support them, the province of Tyrol has set up a tailor-made business promotion program. "Old craft businesses are an essential part of our cultural heritage. They preserve techniques and skills that have been passed down through generations. Their preservation ensures that this valuable knowledge is not lost and can be passed on to future generations," argues LR Mario Gerber.
We are thus preserving an important part of our cultural heritage and making a contribution to a sustainable and diverse economy.
30 percent of the costs are covered
Funding is provided for the maintenance, revitalization and takeover of micro-enterprises located in Tyrol - with a maximum of 30 percent of the costs. These must amount to at least 5,000 euros, with a maximum of 50,000 euros.
Support also for business takeovers
A maximum of 20,000 euros is available for the takeover of a business. "We are thus preserving an important part of our cultural heritage and making a contribution to a sustainable and diverse economy," says Gerber.
The funding campaign supports investments in tangible assets such as buildings, facilities or equipment that are directly related to traditional craft activities.
Information and the application form can be found on the state website at www.tirol.gv.at/alteshandwerk
