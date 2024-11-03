Vorteilswelt
"Let's drive!"

“Ridiculous”: Hamilton mocks F1 boss live on TV

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 09:41

Lewis Hamilton mocks Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali live on TV. When Domenicali explained why it was not possible to start qualifying in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton interrupted him: "That's ridiculous. Let's drive!"

The weather and track conditions threw a spanner in the works for Formula 1 on Saturday in São Paulo. Qualifying and the race were postponed to (today's) Sunday - to the dismay of many fans and drivers.

"Qualifying can no longer take place today, the problem is the track conditions and visibility, which do not allow it to be held safely. The sun sets here at around 18:15 local time and then it gets too dark," explained Domenicali live on F1TV.

Stefano Domenicali (left) and Lewis Hamilton (Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Stefano Domenicali (left) and Lewis Hamilton
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)

What happened next was undoubtedly a curious TV moment. Lewis Hamilton came over, interrupted the live broadcast and said to the Formula 1 boss himself: "Let's go! This is ridiculous, we should have gone on the track."

"I, for one, would have loved to drive. If you give us better rain tires or blankets, then we should be able to drive here. I'm embarrassing you here," joked Hamilton.

Pirelli criticized
Sentences that will not necessarily please Pirelli either. The tire manufacturer has repeatedly come in for criticism in recent years when it comes to rain tires. And now Hamilton's tip in front of a camera and an audience of millions.

Domenicali was visibly embarrassed by Hamilton's claim: "We have no control over the weather and safety must come first. It's a shame, but the fact is that the conditions are unacceptable."

Qualifying in São Paulo takes place today at 11.30 am. The race starts at 16:30.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

