This is why WAC loves the Wörthersee Stadium!

Austrias top scorer Ben Bobzien (four goals!) knows why it is so difficult to score against the Wolves: "WAC is very calm on the ball and controls the game. It's simply difficult to create chances against them." Christopher Wernitznig, Klagenfurt's best provider (four assists!): "They simply have a good team with good individual players like Ballo or Zukic. We have to push ourselves to the limit in terms of fighting and running, that's how we can win."