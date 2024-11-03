The Bulls have already had to settle for just one point on their own ice twice this season, and the 2:3 draw against Villach was the first time they have dropped points. It was the second in total, dropping the champions to fifth place in the ice hockey league - ten points behind leaders Bolzano (two games more)! Which is not to the liking of coach Oliver David and his boys. Lucas Thaler: "We're a bit too sloppy with the glass at the moment, we have to play much more straightforward and get into the forecheck better."