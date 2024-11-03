Bulls at Pustertal
“A bit too sloppy with the glass”
Just don't let it slip away: The Salzburg Bulls have to make their mark today at Pustertal in order to move up from fifth place. Captain Thomas Raffl is about to celebrate a special anniversary. He will play his 700th league game for the Bulls against Pustertal.
The Bulls have already had to settle for just one point on their own ice twice this season, and the 2:3 draw against Villach was the first time they have dropped points. It was the second in total, dropping the champions to fifth place in the ice hockey league - ten points behind leaders Bolzano (two games more)! Which is not to the liking of coach Oliver David and his boys. Lucas Thaler: "We're a bit too sloppy with the glass at the moment, we have to play much more straightforward and get into the forecheck better."
Before the international break, there is still a chance to get back on track today in Bruneck. The team started Saturday. Still without Rowe, but also sense. The defender, who has been called up to the German team, had to go to hospital for a check-up after a check against Villach. According to the club, he should be fine so far. Curiously, the third season duel with Pustertal (7:3 at home and then 5:6 on aggregate) is the next milestone for an Ice Bull: Tom Raffl is playing his 700th league game for Salzburg. Only Heinrich (796/Vienna Capitals) and "ice hockey pensioner" Trattnig (768) rank ahead of him.
"Milestones are something nice that I'll look back on with pleasure one day," says the captain, who has a total of 933 league games, and wants to live in the now. "I just have to keep at it." Tom did just that against his regular club Villach with a goal and an assist.
ICE HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ljubljana - Innsbruck 4:2 (1:0, 3:2, 0:0). 1:0 (11.) Pance, 1:1 (24.) Klassek, 1:2 (25.) Hirano, 2:2 (34.) Mahkovec, 3:2 (35.) Zajc, 4:2 (36.) Simsic. - Bolzano - Fehervar 3:5 (0:0, 0:3, 3:2). 0:1 (23.) Hari, 0:2 (29.) Brown, 0:3 (40.) Sebok, 1:3 (47.) Bourque, 2:3 (55.) Salinitri PP, 2:4 (60.), 3:5 (60.) Kuralt. 3:4 (60.) Frigo. - Today: Pustertal - RB Salzburg (16), Graz - Vorarlberg (12), Vienna Capitals - Linz, Villach - Asiago (both 17.30).
ALPS FIELD HOCKEY LEAGUE
Sisak - Kitzbühel 4:1 (0:0, 2:0, 2:1). - Today: RB Juniors - Ritten (19.15), Bregenzerwald - Meran (17), Jesenice - Wipptal, Celje - Unterland (both 18), Cortina - Gröden (20.30).
