Mitterdorfer on the offensive

ÖFB boss announces talks with Rangnick!

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 21:09

ÖFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer has denied differences with national team coach Ralf Rangnick and instead announced talks with the German about a possible early contract extension next week!

0 Kommentare

"We will find out next week what the team boss has in mind - he will let us know in good time and then we will find a good way together," explained Mitterdorfer in an ORF interview on Saturday.

Rangnick is tied to the ÖFB until the end of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. If he takes part, the 66-year-old's contract will be extended up to and including the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

"He has expressed that ..."
Rangnick's declared goal is to lead Austria to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. What happens after that is currently unclear. "He has expressed that he will think about it calmly. However, I am very confident that he will enjoy being there for the ÖFB even after the 2026 World Cup," said Mitterdorfer.

In the context of a structural reform, with which Mitterdorfer wants to place more decision-making powers in the ÖFB in the hands of a full-time, newly appointed management board, there have recently been reports of atmospheric disturbances between the Carinthian and the team boss.

Klaus Mitterdorfer (Bild: GEPA)
Klaus Mitterdorfer
(Bild: GEPA)

"The fact is that we have a very good working relationship!"
"It's always the case in the diversity of soccer that there are interjections that lead to a certain amount of irritation," said Mitterdorfer. "The fact is that we have a very good working relationship and that will remain the case in the future."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
