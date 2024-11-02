After Horner visit
Contract signed? Red Bull rumor causes a stir
After Red Bull team boss Christian Horner paid a visit to the Williams team building on Friday, the rumor mill is buzzing. Argentinian media are now even reporting that Williams driver Franco Colapinto has allegedly already signed a Red Bull contract.
Formula 1 journalist Ruben Daray announced on social media that Colapinto had signed a contract with Red Bull and would replace Sergio Perez next season. This has not been officially confirmed by Red Bull, Williams or the racing drivers themselves.
Red Bull's official Argentinian X account merely reacted with a few pairs of eyes. According to the German newspaper "Bild", there is no truth to the rumors that the young Argentinian has signed a contract. However, the two parties are indeed said to be getting closer and closer.
On Friday, Red Bull team boss Horner was a guest at Williams, giving rise to new speculation. Williams team boss James Vowles explained dryly: "We have a new coffee sponsor. Christian Horner wanted to try it out." However, it is clear that Red Bull has the Argentinian on its list and that Williams has already secured its two drivers for the coming season in Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon.
Directly to Red Bull or a detour?
"If Williams can't offer me a seat, it's actually normal for them to allow me to go elsewhere," Colapinto explained recently. Red Bull could therefore strike now. Because veteran Perez is having a season to forget. It is unlikely that he will continue to drive alongside Max Verstappen in the future.
However, it is not certain whether Colapinto himself will sit in the Red Bull cockpit, or whether he will start with the Racing Bulls. Current Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda also have legitimate hopes of joining Red Bull as Perez's replacement. "Nothing is fixed at the moment, let's see how it develops," Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko told Sky on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
