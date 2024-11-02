Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Autopsy carried out

Identity of corpse in Zillertal probably clarified

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 13:00

The discovery of a body in the Zillertal Alps in Tyrol caused a stir on Wednesday. It was discovered in rough terrain. The identity should be clear after the autopsy.

0 Kommentare

As reported, a badly decomposed body was found in the area of the Kesselalm in Tyrol on Wednesday. The remains were recovered by police helicopter and flown down into the valley. No further details of the identity could be revealed at the time.

Post-mortem examination probably brought findings
An autopsy was ordered at the Innsbruck forensic medicine department. The mystery surrounding the body should be solved on Saturday. According to the police, it is "highly probable" that it is the German alpinist who had been missing in the Zillertal Alps since August 15.

The man from Frankfurt am Main had set off from the Friesenberghaus on a tour to the Hoher Riffler (3231 m). There has been no trace of him since then. A search by the Alpine police, the mountain rescue team from Ginzling and the Libelle Tirol police helicopter was also unsuccessful. Searches were also conducted in crevasses and gullies in the direction of Hintertux. 

Not an isolated case
The German was not the only missing person in the Hintere Zillertal at that time in August. Up to eight long-term missing persons were reported in the region, according to the mountain rescue service at the time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf