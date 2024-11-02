Autopsy carried out
Identity of corpse in Zillertal probably clarified
The discovery of a body in the Zillertal Alps in Tyrol caused a stir on Wednesday. It was discovered in rough terrain. The identity should be clear after the autopsy.
As reported, a badly decomposed body was found in the area of the Kesselalm in Tyrol on Wednesday. The remains were recovered by police helicopter and flown down into the valley. No further details of the identity could be revealed at the time.
Post-mortem examination probably brought findings
An autopsy was ordered at the Innsbruck forensic medicine department. The mystery surrounding the body should be solved on Saturday. According to the police, it is "highly probable" that it is the German alpinist who had been missing in the Zillertal Alps since August 15.
The man from Frankfurt am Main had set off from the Friesenberghaus on a tour to the Hoher Riffler (3231 m). There has been no trace of him since then. A search by the Alpine police, the mountain rescue team from Ginzling and the Libelle Tirol police helicopter was also unsuccessful. Searches were also conducted in crevasses and gullies in the direction of Hintertux.
Not an isolated case
The German was not the only missing person in the Hintere Zillertal at that time in August. Up to eight long-term missing persons were reported in the region, according to the mountain rescue service at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
