Talks underway
Surprise transfer of Sergio Ramos?
Is a surprise transfer of Sergio Ramos imminent? The Spanish soccer star, who has been without a club since the summer, is apparently negotiating with a new club.
As the Spanish newspaper "Relevo" reports, the traditional Argentinian club Boca Juniors is interested in signing the 38-year-old. Ramos was most recently under contract with Sevilla FC until the summer. A move to Saudi Arabia to Al-Orobah FC fell through. Now the 2010 world champion is likely to be offered a new opportunity.
He would meet two old acquaintances at Boca Juniors: Juan Roman Riquelme is the club's president and played against Ramos in the Spanish league between 2002 and 2007. Fernando Gago has also been coach of the 35-time Argentine champions for two weeks. Gago played 102 games for Real Madrid together with Ramos between 2007 and 2011.
Half less salary than at Sevilla
Ramos is expected to bring more stability to the Boca Juniors defense. The club from Buenos Aires is currently only in 16th place out of 28 teams. Ramos will initially receive a contract until the end of the season. However, there is still a need to discuss his salary. According to the report, Boca Juniors are offering around 5 million euros, less than half of what Ramos is said to have earned at Sevilla (11 million euros).
Sergio Ramos is one of the most successful defenders in soccer history. He won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships with the Spanish national team. He played a total of 671 games for Real Madrid between 2005 and 2021, scoring 101 goals. He led the club to four Champions League titles, five league championships and numerous other titles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
