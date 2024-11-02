Surprise transfer of Sergio Ramos?

Half less salary than at Sevilla

Ramos is expected to bring more stability to the Boca Juniors defense. The club from Buenos Aires is currently only in 16th place out of 28 teams. Ramos will initially receive a contract until the end of the season. However, there is still a need to discuss his salary. According to the report, Boca Juniors are offering around 5 million euros, less than half of what Ramos is said to have earned at Sevilla (11 million euros).