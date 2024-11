More than 900 million people want to leave their home country

Specifically, 16 percent of adults worldwide showed a desire to emigrate. According to Gallup, the figures have risen continuously in almost all regions of the world since 2011. Sub-Saharan Africa recorded particularly high figures. While 29 percent of respondents wanted to emigrate in 2011, this figure has now risen to 37 percent. With a good three out of four adults (76%), the desire was highest in Liberia in West Africa. Its direct neighbor Sierra Leone was close behind with 75 percent.