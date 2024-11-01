“Indiscretion” shakes German government

Specifically, the leader of the liberal FDP proposes an immediate stop to all new regulations and a reduction of verification and reporting obligations to a necessary minimum. "As an immediate measure, the solidarity surcharge, which is mainly paid by entrepreneurs, the self-employed, freelancers and the highly qualified, should be abolished," he continues in the paper he is presenting as Finance Minister. As a first step, the solidarity surcharge should be reduced by 2.5 percentage points to three percent in 2025 and abolished completely in 2027. At the same time, corporation tax should be reduced by two percentage points in 2025 and further reduced in additional steps in 2027 and 2029. The document explicitly criticizes Germany's special approach to climate policy.