Iran vs. Israel
Are the mullahs now changing their nuclear doctrine?
Following the Israeli retaliatory strikes on Iranian air defense systems and missile production sites, the mullahs' regime reserves the right to "respond at the appropriate time". While the international community is calling for de-escalation, an advisor to Iran's spiritual leader is now holding out the prospect of a change to the country's nuclear doctrine.
This step is conceivable if Iran were to face an existential threat, Kamel Kharrazi told the pro-Iranian, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen on Friday. "We now have the technological capabilities to produce nuclear weapons. Only a fatwa from our religious leader stands in the way," said Kharrazi. A fatwa is a legal opinion based on Sharia law issued by a religious leader on a specific issue in both the private and public legislative sphere. A fatwa is legally binding.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei first issued an oral fatwa against the production of nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction in 2003. Two years later, this "ban" was also stated by the Iranian government to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA/IAEO).
In recent years, various generals and high-ranking government representatives have initiated the debate on a fatwa amendment. As then, it could be pure rhetoric aimed at intimidating the regime's enemies. In addition to the nuclear weapons fatwa, the Ayatollah's advisor also mentioned a possible increase in the range of ballistic missiles.
US media: Iran may attack via Iraq
Meanwhile, the US news website "Axios" reported on another Iranian attack on Israel, possibly planned before the US presidential election on November 5. This time, drones and ballistic missiles could be launched from Iraq, it said.
Iran would certainly respond to the Israeli attack, said the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ali Fadavi, in an interview, according to a report by the Mehr news agency. "We have not left any aggression unanswered for more than 40 years." The US television station CNN quoted a person familiar with the deliberations in Tehran as saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be final and painful."
