Are the mullahs now changing their nuclear doctrine?

Iran would certainly respond to the Israeli attack, said the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ali Fadavi, in an interview, according to a report by the Mehr news agency. "We have not left any aggression unanswered for more than 40 years." The US television station CNN quoted a person familiar with the deliberations in Tehran as saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be final and painful."