Magna produced a third fewer cars

Where is the European vehicle industry heading? The sluggish sales of e-cars, the VW turbulence and high personnel costs are exacerbating the crisis on the European market. Car manufacturer and supplier Magna in Graz is once again feeling the effects: according to the latest quarterly report, a third fewer cars rolled off the production line in Thondorf this year than in the same period last year. While the figure for 2023 was a good 83,000, it is currently only 56,000.