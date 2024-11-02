Vorteilswelt
Achs makes schnapps!

Spirited elixir(s) win international prizes

02.11.2024 11:00

Wolfgang Achs from Apetlon dedicated himself to distilling schnapps around one and a half years ago. And with great success. His magic potions have already won gold internationally. 

He actually wanted to dedicate himself to high-proof spirits in retirement. But a chat with friends from the USA changed his mind. Suddenly there were ideas and then the thought: why wait? Wolfgang Achs got involved in the subject, took a course and wanted to know exactly how to make schnapps. As a passionate gin drinker himself, he wanted his first child to be a gin. He tried out recipes, added his own ingredients, tinkered with the right combination of ingredients and the name. "AX Elixire" (deliberately without a second e) is how it turned out. Each gin contains 13 botanicals that turn the drink into a magic potion and an AX elixir.

The career changer - his day job is as a branch manager in a logistics company - got tips from a distiller friend and so three gins (No. 1 classically spicy, strong, No. 2 lemony and No. 3 berry, peppery) and several schnapps (currently seven different ones) took shape and, above all, taste.

Magical "elixirs" that taste good 
To measure himself against others, Wolfgang Achs finally submitted his distillates in Berlin and Frankfurt. And was promptly presented with the bill. In Berlin, one gin was awarded gold, in Frankfurt all three received gold and he was also presented with the "Best Austrian Distillery" award. "That's great confirmation for me, especially because Falstaff also gave my Williams pear, for example, 96 points," says Achs happily. He can be satisfied, but is not resting on his laurels. Once a year there is a special edition. A gin that not only impresses with its taste, but also with its color. In the first year, it was the Krampus Gin, blood-red and devilishly seductive. This year it is the Hexen Gin. In poisonous green, this magical brew promises to give you wings even without a broom.

If you would like to taste the "elixirs" from master distiller Wolfgang Achs - he will be at the WeinErleben in Apetlon from November 8 to 10 and 15 to 17. More at ax-elixir.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

