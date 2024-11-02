Spirited elixir(s) win international prizes

Magical "elixirs" that taste good

To measure himself against others, Wolfgang Achs finally submitted his distillates in Berlin and Frankfurt. And was promptly presented with the bill. In Berlin, one gin was awarded gold, in Frankfurt all three received gold and he was also presented with the "Best Austrian Distillery" award. "That's great confirmation for me, especially because Falstaff also gave my Williams pear, for example, 96 points," says Achs happily. He can be satisfied, but is not resting on his laurels. Once a year there is a special edition. A gin that not only impresses with its taste, but also with its color. In the first year, it was the Krampus Gin, blood-red and devilishly seductive. This year it is the Hexen Gin. In poisonous green, this magical brew promises to give you wings even without a broom.