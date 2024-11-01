Increase in grid fees sparks political debate

The Carinthian Social Democrats are once again making the same demand as Köfer. "Just as the freeway toll sticker and also the postal and cell phone tariffs are the same in all federal states, it must also be feasible to make the network tariffs in Austria uniform," says SP regional managing director Andreas Sucher, who takes a sharp shot at the FP. After all, the Freedom Party claims that Carinthia can influence the setting of electricity grid tariffs via the E-Control Regulatory Advisory Board. Sucher: "According to legal experts, this is simply not possible. Otherwise the FPÖ would probably have already done it when they were in government."