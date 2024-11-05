Noble be the sport
New Porsche 911 T: lightweight construction with special gearbox
Porsche is once again offering the facelifted 911 in a lightweight version. For the first time, the Carrera T is now available not only as a coupé, but also as a convertible. In terms of transmission, both are only available in purist form.
The 394 hp and 450 Nm 3.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine from the 911 Carrera takes over the drive in both variants. Instead of an eight-speed automatic transmission, however, the biturbo is coupled to a manual six-speed gearbox with intermediate throttle function. Previously, the T was available with PDK at no extra cost, but there is no mention of this at the moment.
The gearbox is a special feature
It is not the six-speed gearbox from the GT versions, but the usual seven-speed gearbox, in which only the long-transmission seventh gear is omitted.
Shifting by hand brings a weight advantage which, together with lightweight glazing and reduced insulation, adds up to 42 kilograms compared to the Carrera model.
However, it also costs around half a second in the standard sprint. The Carrera T Coupé accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds (Cabriolet: 4.7 seconds). The top speed is 295 km/h (Cabriolet: 293 km/h). To do justice to the increase in performance compared to its predecessor, the Carrera is fitted with a larger brake system with 350 millimetre brake disc diameters all round and six-piston fixed callipers on the front axle.
Standard equipment includes rear-axle steering, adaptive suspension with lowering and the "Sport Chrono" package with app connection for driving on the racetrack.
Visually, the new "Touring" models are differentiated by a spoiler lip from the GTS model, gray model lettering and a badge with a switching scheme on the rear triangular windows.
Prices for the Coupé start at 185,000 euros, while the Convertible costs just under 20,000 euros more.
