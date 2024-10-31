Austria’s 127 (!) year old defense holds tight!

"For me as a goalkeeper, it's pleasing when you play games to nil. But it's a team performance, it starts with the strikers," said Sahin-Radlinger, seeing the entire structure as a decisive factor. The Upper Austrian has played his part in this. After a difficult season in the Netherlands with Almere with just eight competitive appearances, the former Germany international returned to Vienna in the summer with little match practice. Sahin-Radlinger still showed signs of uncertainty in the first few rounds, but is currently proving to be a reliable back-up.