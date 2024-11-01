“G” for Graz, enough money and Gabalier!

"Exciting evening of ice hockey"

Coach Lukas says ahead of the match against the third-placed team, which has been weak of late: "We haven't managed the game well recently, we have to be more disciplined, and that starts with our key players. Graz are strong, they have upgraded more than any other team. We need a very good game, then we have a good chance. It will be a close game and should be an exciting evening of ice hockey."