Opponent of the Black Wings
“G” for Graz, enough money and Gabalier!
Home game for the ice hockey cracks of the EHC Black Wings Linz on All Saints' Day: Coach Philipp Lukas' team welcomes the newly rich and now highly ambitious Graz99ers at 6 p.m. - with Volks Rock'n'Roller Andreas Gabalier, among others, keeping his fingers crossed for them.
Happy hour, mitt'n in da Nocht. Sexy, olles tanzt, olles lacht", they sang and eagerly shook hands with Andreas Gabalier: it was at the test match in Kitzbühel when the Graz cracks had their fun at the "Hulapalu" with the folk rock'n'roller, who as a Styrian and ice hockey fan is of course rooting for the 99ers. Who, after years of drought, now also have a lot to celebrate.
Generous sponsor
Because wealth has recently broken out - thanks to the commitment of Herbert Jerich, whose transport and logistics company "Jerich International" had a turnover of around € 320 million in 2023, who made Thomas Vanek's commitment during the NHL lockdown possible in 2012 and who has now lured Lukas Haudum from the KAC in Linz, who was unaffordable for the EHC, Manuel Ganahl, ex-NHL crack Korbinian Holzer, etc...
Don't squander the lead!
"A lot of people say they're a mercenary team, but you have to be honest: they've got real quality and should be playing for the championship title," said Linz boss Peter Nader, whose EHC lost 2-0 in Graz. Now it's time for revenge. "We have to defend leads better," said defender Greg Moro after Linz squandered a 2-0 and 4-2 lead in the 5-4 loss in Villach.
"Exciting evening of ice hockey"
Coach Lukas says ahead of the match against the third-placed team, which has been weak of late: "We haven't managed the game well recently, we have to be more disciplined, and that starts with our key players. Graz are strong, they have upgraded more than any other team. We need a very good game, then we have a good chance. It will be a close game and should be an exciting evening of ice hockey."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
