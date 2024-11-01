Too stoned to deliver parcels and letters?

"If it's really important, it's better to send it by post" - was the advertising slogan of Austrian Post. Judge Michael Böhler apparently also sees it this way in view of the many competing companies - DHL, GLS etc. - and says: "If the population can no longer rely on the post office, then we have a problem." This is why the case of undelivered RSa and RSb letters and parcels is a "crime with a strong external impact", according to the judge.