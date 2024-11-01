Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stashed at home

Too stoned to deliver parcels and letters?

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 08:00

The postman did not deliver RSa and RSb consignments and stored undelivered goods in his apartment. He and his girlfriend were curious to see what was in the parcels - he did not use the contents. He was also heavily addicted to drugs, he tries to explain.

0 Kommentare

"If it's really important, it's better to send it by post" - was the advertising slogan of Austrian Post. Judge Michael Böhler apparently also sees it this way in view of the many competing companies - DHL, GLS etc. - and says: "If the population can no longer rely on the post office, then we have a problem." This is why the case of undelivered RSa and RSb letters and parcels is a "crime with a strong external impact", according to the judge.

Zitat Icon

If the population can no longer rely on the postal service, then we have a problem.

Michael Böhler

Five grams of marijuana consumed per day
Over a period of eight months - from August 2023 to March 2024 - the Hungarian (37), who worked as a letter carrier in Ötztal, had failed to deliver various letters and parcels, including ATM cards. Specifically, he is accused of abuse of authority, embezzlement, theft, suppression of documents, alienation of non-cash means of payment and drug trafficking.

Zitat Icon

My girlfriend and I were curious, so we opened the parcels. We didn't use the contents.

Der Angeklagte


You might think that the latter doesn't fit in with the previous offenses, but this is exactly where the defendant's lawyer sees a connection: because his client had consumed very heavily - he was caught with 600 grams of cannabis and five bottles of hashish oil during a police check - he was overwhelmed with the postal service. He had consumed five grams a day at the time of the crime. His poor knowledge of German had done the rest.

So was the accused simply too stoned to deliver the parcels and important letters? In any case, he did not use any of the contents of the parcels, the confessed Hungarian testified. He and his girlfriend were simply curious about the contents of the parcels. He also only kept the ones that could not be delivered.

Sentence too high for defendant, appeal lodged
His confession was taken into account as a mitigating factor, but his previous conviction (the 37-year-old had already been caught with narcotics once) was an aggravating factor. The judge sentenced him to a partial prison sentence of one and a half years, whereby he would have to serve six months in prison. An appeal was lodged. The case now goes to the Higher Regional Court.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf