Start of trial in Lower Austria

Blind victim wants to turn herself in to poisoner

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 06:00

The sensational trial against Bernadette H. starts next Tuesday - she allegedly tried to murder her partner Andreas F. twice. He now wants to face his ex in court. She faces life imprisonment.

0 Kommentare

Two counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of slander and false evidence - from Tuesday, Bernadette H. will have to answer to a jury in Korneuburg Regional Court. In 2022, she allegedly poisoned her then partner Andreas F. with a "special drink" - he almost completely lost his eyesight - and a few months later drugged him with sleeping pills baked into muffins and then cut open his wrist. All this in order to get hold of F.'s million.

But when that didn't work, she faked a knife attack on herself and accused the 42-year-old - Andreas F. was also remanded in custody for several months ...

Blinded victim wants to face the accused
Last summer, however, the tide turned and the 32-year-old was arrested. Now the client of lawyer Sascha Flatz is facing a life sentence and placement in a forensic therapy center - the court psychiatrist says Bernadette H. is highly dangerous.

Victim Andreas F. wants to confront his ex. (Bild: Sophie Pratschner)
Victim Andreas F. wants to confront his ex.
(Bild: Sophie Pratschner)

Five days are scheduled for the sensational trial, which attracts media from all over the German-speaking world. On the second day, the victim Andreas F. will take the witness stand.

300,000 euros demanded
His lawyer Arthur Machac told the "Krone" newspaper: "He wants the defendant to be present when he testifies and for her to see how my client is doing now." Machac is also organizing two bodyguards for the 42-year-old to accompany him in court. The victim's representative is demanding 300,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering and damages.

After 25 further witnesses and three expert witnesses, a verdict is planned for November 13.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
