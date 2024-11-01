Blind victim wants to turn herself in to poisoner

Two counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of slander and false evidence - from Tuesday, Bernadette H. will have to answer to a jury in Korneuburg Regional Court. In 2022, she allegedly poisoned her then partner Andreas F. with a "special drink" - he almost completely lost his eyesight - and a few months later drugged him with sleeping pills baked into muffins and then cut open his wrist. All this in order to get hold of F.'s million.