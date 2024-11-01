Start of trial in Lower Austria
Blind victim wants to turn herself in to poisoner
The sensational trial against Bernadette H. starts next Tuesday - she allegedly tried to murder her partner Andreas F. twice. He now wants to face his ex in court. She faces life imprisonment.
Two counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of slander and false evidence - from Tuesday, Bernadette H. will have to answer to a jury in Korneuburg Regional Court. In 2022, she allegedly poisoned her then partner Andreas F. with a "special drink" - he almost completely lost his eyesight - and a few months later drugged him with sleeping pills baked into muffins and then cut open his wrist. All this in order to get hold of F.'s million.
But when that didn't work, she faked a knife attack on herself and accused the 42-year-old - Andreas F. was also remanded in custody for several months ...
Blinded victim wants to face the accused
Last summer, however, the tide turned and the 32-year-old was arrested. Now the client of lawyer Sascha Flatz is facing a life sentence and placement in a forensic therapy center - the court psychiatrist says Bernadette H. is highly dangerous.
Five days are scheduled for the sensational trial, which attracts media from all over the German-speaking world. On the second day, the victim Andreas F. will take the witness stand.
300,000 euros demanded
His lawyer Arthur Machac told the "Krone" newspaper: "He wants the defendant to be present when he testifies and for her to see how my client is doing now." Machac is also organizing two bodyguards for the 42-year-old to accompany him in court. The victim's representative is demanding 300,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering and damages.
After 25 further witnesses and three expert witnesses, a verdict is planned for November 13.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.