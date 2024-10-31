Frost at the weekend
October brings mild weather to an end
October is over, and so is the mild weather for the time being: meteorologists expect the weather to cool down on Sunday. Even light frost is expected, especially in Lower Austria. The fresh temperatures will remain in the north and east for the following days. Meanwhile, October was very mild according to Geosphere Austria.
What to expect over the next few days: Friday will be a very sunny day in some places after the fog and high fog patches clear. Elsewhere, the sun will be shining from early in the morning. A few harmless clouds will appear in the south and east. In the afternoon, temperatures of up to 19 degrees are possible.
Widespread clouds and light rain
On Saturday, clouds will gather from the north and north of the Alps it will be widely overcast. It may rain lightly at times. The snow line will drop from the north to 1,500 meters above sea level during the course of the day, and a little lower north of the Danube. In the west and south, it will initially be widely sunny. In the afternoon, high cloud fields will gather and temporarily cloud the sunshine. The daily lows will be between two and ten degrees, the daily highs between nine and 17 degrees.
Light frost in Lower Austria
On Sunday, residual clouds and fog patches in the south and inner Alpine valleys will mostly clear during the morning. In the remaining regions, the sun will mostly shine from the start of the day. Temperatures will gradually begin to drop: from minus three to plus seven degrees in the morning, with light frost primarily in Lower Austria. A maximum of 16 degrees is possible during the day.
Plus degrees in the south and west
On Monday, the sun will shine brightly for most of the day. In the morning, there will be light frost between minus four degrees and minus one degree in the north and east as well as in some valleys, with only plus degrees in the west and partly in the south. Daytime highs will reach eight to 13 degrees, in the west even over 15 degrees in places.
Only 12 degrees from Tuesday
Mostly cloudless skies will continue on Tuesday. Early temperatures will reach minus two to plus two degrees, with daytime highs of eight to twelve degrees.
Too much precipitation and too little sunshine
According to the preliminary data from Geosphere, October was far from frosty: in the lowlands, it was the eleventh warmest on record, while in the mountains it even reached eighth place. Across Austria, there was slightly too much precipitation and slightly too little sunshine - both measured against the long-term average. The month started with a few cool days, but was then warmer than an average October throughout Austria for the rest of the month.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
