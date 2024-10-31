October brings mild weather to an end

Widespread clouds and light rain

On Saturday, clouds will gather from the north and north of the Alps it will be widely overcast. It may rain lightly at times. The snow line will drop from the north to 1,500 meters above sea level during the course of the day, and a little lower north of the Danube. In the west and south, it will initially be widely sunny. In the afternoon, high cloud fields will gather and temporarily cloud the sunshine. The daily lows will be between two and ten degrees, the daily highs between nine and 17 degrees.

Light frost in Lower Austria

On Sunday, residual clouds and fog patches in the south and inner Alpine valleys will mostly clear during the morning. In the remaining regions, the sun will mostly shine from the start of the day. Temperatures will gradually begin to drop: from minus three to plus seven degrees in the morning, with light frost primarily in Lower Austria. A maximum of 16 degrees is possible during the day.