“Kamala Harris is trapped in Trumpism herself”
He lies, breaks the law and yet he is celebrated by many: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. However, the argument for Trumpism goes much deeper and begins in his first term of office, explains political scientist Heinz Gärtner in the krone.tv live talk.
"In his first term of office, he hammered down many stakes that his successor Joe Biden was unable to change." This applies to tax policy, tariffs, migration and foreign policy. "Much of what came under Trump has remained and he himself can build on it. Biden has not changed that." Kamala Harris is trying to improve the situation with her proposals. "Nevertheless, in a way she herself is trapped in this Trumpism and Trump can score points."
Harris, on the other hand, is fighting for a center that barely exists, if at all. "The center has pretty much disappeared," explains Gärtner. There has been a lot of polarization, especially during the Obama administration. In the 90s, it was Bill Clinton who still won with the center. Hillary Clinton tried it later and lost. "In polls in the 90s, 60 percent of voters said they would take a moderate position. Today, 60 percent of both Republicans and Democrats say they take a more extreme position."
Watch the video above to find out why the USA should not be considered a complete democracy, but a flawed one, and why voter turnout is so low!
