“Kamala Harris is trapped in Trumpism herself”

Harris, on the other hand, is fighting for a center that barely exists, if at all. "The center has pretty much disappeared," explains Gärtner. There has been a lot of polarization, especially during the Obama administration. In the 90s, it was Bill Clinton who still won with the center. Hillary Clinton tried it later and lost. "In polls in the 90s, 60 percent of voters said they would take a moderate position. Today, 60 percent of both Republicans and Democrats say they take a more extreme position."