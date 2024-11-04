Win family days at the 4* S-Hotel Steiner

Wellness with that little something extra

The light-flooded panoramic indoor pool is the place to be for guests of all ages. In addition, the family brine lounge and the "Temple of Light" relaxation room invite you to chill out. The adults only Rooftop-BergSPA with panoramic relaxation room, Finnish & Swiss stone pine sauna provides a break from family life.A highlight of the wellness area is the infinity pool. Feel the soft snowflakes on your skin from the very top and look out over the snow-covered landscape - the magnificent mountain world is presented here from the front row.