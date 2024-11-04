Vacation in Obertauern
Win family days at the 4* S-Hotel Steiner
A retreat in the middle of the breathtaking mountains, where relaxation and enjoyment go hand in hand at the highest level - the 4-star superior Hotel Steiner in Obertauern invites you to leave the world behind and pamper yourself. And the best thing about it? We're giving away luxurious days for two at the Hotel Steiner!
The best of both worlds: Variety and great fun is on offer for kids with a family swimming pool, forest playground, karaoke room, indoor sand playground, creative studio and wooden circus. Meanwhile, adults can relax in the adults-only Rooftop-BergSpa. With the gourmet full board, families are spoiled with culinary delights all round.
Wellness with that little something extra
The light-flooded panoramic indoor pool is the place to be for guests of all ages. In addition, the family brine lounge and the "Temple of Light" relaxation room invite you to chill out. The adults only Rooftop-BergSPA with panoramic relaxation room, Finnish & Swiss stone pine sauna provides a break from family life.A highlight of the wellness area is the infinity pool. Feel the soft snowflakes on your skin from the very top and look out over the snow-covered landscape - the magnificent mountain world is presented here from the front row.
Full-board indulgence
The Steiner family is passionate about culinary delights, from breakfast and lunch buffets to five-course dinners. Whether it's a pit stop or a refreshment stop: the heated ski and mountain sports room leads directly to the restaurant and after refreshment, the mountain fun awaits again.
Active vacationers also get their money's worth
Obertauern, in the middle of the mountains of Salzburger Land, is a snow bowl with a winter guarantee of almost half a year. 100 kilometers of slopes and perfect snow conditions from the end of November to the end of April make the ski resort attractive. Find out what else the Hotel Steiner in Obertauern in Salzburg has to offer HERE.
Take part now and win
Ready for an unforgettable vacation? We are giving away a relaxing short break at the 4-star superior Hotel Steiner in Obertauern. Included are 5 nights for 2 people in a double room including gourmet full board. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is November 14th, 09:00 am.
Do you want to help your luck? Then we have good news! All subscribers to the "Krone kocht" newsletter and all participants who subscribe by the closing date have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
