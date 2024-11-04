At AV Ott Eisenstadt
The Mercedes-Benz Austria Editions
When it comes to reliability, flexibility and performance in everyday working life, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in the new "Austria Edition" sets standards.
With features specially tailored to the needs of Austrian companies, the Sprinter impresses with its comfort, safety and efficiency. Whether in urban delivery traffic or on long journeys - the Sprinter always remains a reliable partner.
What makes the Austria Edition so special
What makes the Austria Edition so special are the exclusive additional features that have been specially developed for the local market. Compared to the standard models, the Austria Edition comes with an extended equipment package that makes work even easier and more pleasant. These include the multifunction steering wheel, which enables easy operation of infotainment and on-board functions.
The Sprinter Austria Edition also leads the way when it comes to safety: With modern assistance systems such as Active Lane Keeping Assist and Crosswind Assist, you are safe on all roads. This is a decisive advantage, especially in unpredictable weather conditions, which are not uncommon in Austria. Another highlight: the reversing camera, which provides invaluable assistance when loading in narrow alleyways or parking spaces.
Efficient on the road with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
But the Sprinter in the Austria Edition not only impresses with its comfort and safety. Thanks to its economical engine and particularly large load volume of up to 17 cubic meters, it also offers clear advantages in terms of economy. This makes it interesting not only for small trade businesses, but also for larger logistics companies that value efficiency and cost savings.
What's more, with the comprehensive Mercedes-Benz 4-year ServiceCare package, Sprinter owners can benefit not only from regular maintenance, but also from cover for unexpected repairs. This keeps the vehicle in top condition over a period of four years and at the same time protects against unexpected costs. This is a decisive advantage, especially for companies that depend on reliability.
Your reliable partner on Austria's roads
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in the Austria Edition offers the best of both worlds: the proven quality of a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle combined with the advantages specially developed for Austria. Together with AV OTT, an experienced and reliable partner for vehicle solutions in Burgenland, this Sprinter is the ideal companion for all tradesmen and women, hauliers and delivery services.
In addition to the Sprinter, the Mercedes-Benz Citan in the Austria Edition also offers a perfectly coordinated solution for the Austrian market. Together, Mercedes-Benz and AV OTT offer solutions that meet the highest standards of performance, comfort and safety in everyday working life. You can find more information HERE. You can find more information about the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in the Austria Edition HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
