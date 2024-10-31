Who hides behind the evil killer clowns

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
31.10.2024 06:00

Long queues in front of the costume stores. It's not just late-comers who are looking for the right mask, many an Amazon package hasn't arrived in time either - so it's off to the nearest party goods store. The police are prepared for a night of consumption and rioting.

The creepy Anglo-American festival is no longer a celebration that only attracts young people. Silvia is already 60 years old and tries out a few things in a party goods store. She describes herself as a Halloween fan from the very beginning and slips into a red and black velvet dress. Because this year, the 60-year-old is going as a vampire queen. The dress fits like a glove.

"I like to dance. It's far too warm," says the nurse, who is celebrating her retirement with friends on the spooky night of November 1, and opts for an airier version. There are several events on her program.

I paint my face pale with black lips. I also wear red contact lenses.

Silvia, Halloween-Fan

All hell breaks loose at Faschingsprinzen
At "Faschingsprinzen", a popular address for anyone who likes to dress up, in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, employee Evelyn has her hands full. She knows the trends: "For couples, it's Harley Quinn and Joker," says the sales clerk. The villainess is particularly popular with women.

If men go to a party alone, they scare the guests as a killer clown like Pennywise. Money is no longer so loose this year. Customers would pay ten to 20 euros for a mask. With a costume, it's 50 to 60 euros. If you want to make an impression with an elaborate Halloween outfit, you can leave 300 euros in the store.

The "Faschingsprinz" in Vienna-Leopoldstadt - a popular address for anyone who likes to dress up (Bild: Zwefo)
The "Faschingsprinz" in Vienna-Leopoldstadt - a popular address for anyone who likes to dress up
Evelyn herself will not be attending any scary parties this year, but would like to accompany her children when they ask for sweets or sour treats.

Rioting with firecrackers and glass bottles
While 64 percent of people under 30 are looking forward to October 31, the date terrifies others. The memories of the Halloween riots in Linz two years ago are too fresh. Back then, around 200 boys and men (mostly from immigrant backgrounds) caused chaos in the center of Linz. The men rioted for hours with firecrackers and glass bottles until a large contingent of officers put an end to the riot. If things escalate again this year, the police are ready.

In response to an inquiry from the Krone, the Vienna police confirmed that they would increase their presence and also keep an eye out for pyrotechnics.

Sufficient pumpkins despite flooding
As far as shopping is concerned, Halloween is just a drop in the ocean for retailers. Even if people are increasingly willing to open their wallets for the spooky night. This year, 19 percent say they want to spend more money on festivities than last year.

What's on the shopping list?

  • In first place (80 percent) sweets to hand out,
  • followed by pumpkins (37 percent)
  • and decorations (35 percent).

Speaking of pumpkins: In the wake of the flood disaster in September, countless pumpkins were washed ashore, and not just in Vienna. So are our farmers' supplies enough for the spooky fun? "Yes", reassures Claudia Jung-Leithner from the Chamber of Agriculture: "We produced around 800 hectares of pumpkins in 2024. Ornamental pumpkins are of secondary importance in terms of area. Of course, there are also pumpkin fields in the areas affected by the floods."

Nevertheless, nothing stands in the way of the pumpkin festival. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

