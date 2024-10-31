Who hides behind the evil killer clowns

Rioting with firecrackers and glass bottles

While 64 percent of people under 30 are looking forward to October 31, the date terrifies others. The memories of the Halloween riots in Linz two years ago are too fresh. Back then, around 200 boys and men (mostly from immigrant backgrounds) caused chaos in the center of Linz. The men rioted for hours with firecrackers and glass bottles until a large contingent of officers put an end to the riot. If things escalate again this year, the police are ready.