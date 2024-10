Patrick Schnetzer’s clear words to German fans

But the behavior of the host spectators towards him caused the eight-time world champion to speak out clearly. In his statement about the World Cup on his official Instagram account, Schnetzer wrote: "For me, a line was crossed." Because he was subjected to abusive chants throughout the final, and not for the first time at the neighbors. "A few also thought it necessary to shout at our fans who had traveled with us. Do we really want that? Do we really need that?"